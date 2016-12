The Regency Casino Mont Parnes, overlooking Athens on Mount Parnitha, has filed a case with Greece's Council of State against the decision by gaming regulator EEEP dating from October for the operation of 35,000 video lottery terminals (VLTs) that the European Commission warned Athens about on Tuesday.

It follows a similar case already brought to the country’s highest administrative court by Casino Loutraki.

The Parnitha casino argues that the EEEP decision contravenes the case law not only of the Council of State but also the European Court of Justice, the Greek Constitution and legislation.

It adds that the 35,000 VLTs authorized will generate “gambling towns” and increase problem gaming.