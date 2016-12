Early gains evaporated for the majority of stocks on the Greek bourse on Wednesday, which ended with a small decline for the benchmark and slightly increased trading volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 635.74 points, shedding 0.07 percent from Tuesday’s 636.19 points.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.23 percent to close at 1,710.30 points, while small-caps slumped 3.72 percent.

Banks declined 0.87 percent as Alpha lost 3.17 percent and mid-cap Attica Bank fell 12.12 percent, while Piraeus was up 1.49 percent and National added 0.83 percent.

There were gains for OPAP gaming company (up 2.48 percent) and OTE telecom (1.73 percent), and losses for Coca-Cola HBC (down 2.13 percent).

In total 47 stocks advanced, 49 gave ground and 20 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 31 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 26 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rose 0.32 percent to close at 66.25 points.