The upcoming handover of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center to the Greek state constitutes a challenge and an opportunity to shine.

This is a major acquisition and it belongs to the people, so we need to demand that the government and future leaders respect the facility and not abuse it by running it the same way they do the public sector. We should not tolerate crony appointments to staff or key administrative positions, or the degradation evident in so many state-owned facilities that have been left to the mercy of party or union interests.

Let us demand that our leadership for once rises to the occasion and proves things can actually be done differently, in a way that works, in this country.