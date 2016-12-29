Greece’s Tsipras extends condolences to Putin over Russian plane crash

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke on Thursday over the telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin to express his condolences over the fatal Black Sea plane crash and the assassination earlier this month of Moscow’s ambassador to Ankara.

The two leaders also discussed a number of topics of mutual interest, including ongoing discussions for the reunification of Cyprus, the war in Syria, Moscow-Brussels relations and energy matters.

According to Greek government sources quoted by the Athens-Macedonia News Agency, the two leaders emphasized the role of the United Nations Security Council in upcoming talks for Cyprus in Geneva, as well as a scheduled peace summit on Syria in Astana.

Energy was another key topic in their communication, as Russia has expressed interest in a pipeline to Europe via Greece, as were other bilateral exchanges in tourism and culture.