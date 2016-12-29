It has been two years since that fateful event and, after several delays, experts assigned by Italian judicial authorities are expected to release their final report on the incident by the end of January.

In the meantime, a large number of passengers reached out-of-court deals with the companies responsible for the ship, while last week 105 plaintiffs – survivors and relatives of victims – filed suit for compensation in Italy. They include 49 passengers and relatives of seven of the casualties, among whom are the parents of a 6-year-old Syrian stowaway whose remains have yet to be recovered. The defendants are shipping companies Visemar di Navigazione and Visemar Trasporti, the ANEK-Superfast consortium, registration operator RINA Services SpA and the Italian shipyard Cantiere Navale Visentini.

According to their lawyers in Greece and Italy, the plaintiffs are claiming that the fire was caused by a “series of oversights and mistakes.” They say that trucks were parked too closely together in the garage and some were allowed to keep their engines running at sea, impeding fire patrols. They claim inadequate training and coordination among the Greek and Italian crewmen, as well as violations of protocol when it came to managing the incident and evacuating the ship.

They also say that, among other problems, the construction of the ship itself (overly large openings, including some windows) made the task of putting out the blaze that much harder. “We believe that the air coming in from these big openings affected the smoke detectors during the fire,” says Stefano Bertone, one of the lawyers involved in the suit for the plaintiffs.

His colleague, Silina Pavlaki, from the Greek Pavlaki-Moschou law firm which is cooperating with the Italians on this case, explained that the openings allowed air in to fuel the fire. To back their argument, they point to the Sorrento, the Norman Atlantic's sister ship which caught fire off Majorca in April 2015, but that did not result in any casualties.

As is evident from Samara's testimony, the survivors of the Norman Atlantic have basically spent the last two years trying to deal with the psychological effects of the accident. “A lot of them are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder,” says Pavlaki, citing truck drivers who have stopped accepting routes to Italy because they refuse to board a ferry and other phobias that afflict the survivors who are feeling the consequences on their private and professional lives.

“There are people who still have nightmares and flashbacks, and some are on medication,” the lawyer says.