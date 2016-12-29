ATHEX: Lowest trading volume in three months

It seemed the minds of most investors were elsewhere on Thursday judging by the performance of Greek stocks, which drifted slightly higher while turnover was the lowest in the last 12 weeks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 636.67 points, adding 0.15 percent to Wednesday’s 635.74 points.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index rose 0.42 percent to close at 1,717.52 points, while small-caps gave up 0.63 percent.

The banks index declined 0.20 percent, as Eurobank slipped 0.79 percent, Alpha lost 0.45 percent and Attica Bank fell 3.45 percent as it continues to register new historic lows. Piraeus added 0.49 percent and National improved 0.41 percent.

Hellenic Exchanges jumped 2.53 percent, Hellenic Petroleum rose 2.33 percent and OTE telecom advanced 2.05 percent, while Public Power Corporation conceded 1.72 percent.

In total 61 stocks posted growth, 43 headed south and 19 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 18.7 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 31 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange dropped 0.89 percent to close at 65.66 points.