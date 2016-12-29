Tutto Verdi | Athens | December 30

The Athens Concert Hall is hosting an opera gala featuring popular arias and duets penned by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi on Friday, December 30. Taking part in the gala are soprano Cellia Costea, baritone Dimitri Platanias and the Athens State Orchestra conducted by Miltos Logiadis. The concert is billed as the opener in a series of events commemorating the 40th anniversary of Maria Callas’s death. Admission ranges from 12 to 45 euros. Starts at 8.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000, www.megaron.gr