Archaeological Museum | Athens | To January 4

The National Archaeological Museum bids farewell to 2016 with a series of events running to Wednesday, January 4. Events include a guided tour of the museum’s temporary “Odysseys” exhibition on Friday, December 30, starting at noon, and a classical music concert featuring soprano Vanessa Kalkani, bass Vasilis Asimakopoulos and an orchestra led by Eleftherios Kalkanis on Friday, at 2 p.m. Guided tours of the museum from a musical perspective led by music researcher Dr Nikos Xanthoulis will take place on Tuesday, January 3, starting at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., while Xanthoulis will lead a music workshop for children aged 9 to 13 on Wednesday, January 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information and reservations, call 213.214.4891.

National Archaeological Museum, 44 Patission, tel 213.214.4800, www.namuseum.gr