Traffic diversions in the capital

Authorities in Athens have announced that a number of traffic diversions will be in place this weekend due to special New Year’s events taking place around the city.

Traffic will be diverted from Mitropoleos Street, as well as parts of Aeolou and Ermou streets from 7 a.m. until the end of a church service at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens on Sunday, while vehicles will not be allowed to circulate or park on Irodou Attikou and Vassileos Georgiou II streets from 6 a.m. until the conclusion of an event at the Presidential Mansion on the same day.

Vehicles will also not be allowed to circulate or park on the road off the Lycabettus ring road and up the hill from noon Saturday through 6 p.m. on Sunday, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the Athens Urban Transport Organization issued a reminder that some bus services, including the Piraeus-Syntagma and Syntagma-Kifissia routes, will be operating on a 24-hour basis on both days. Bus services to and from Athens International Airport will also be operating round-the-clock, as usual.