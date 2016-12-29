Police solve 2013 Exarchia murder

The murder of a 29-year-old Albanian national, who was found dead with gunshot wounds in Exarchia in 2013, was ordered by a 32-year-old compatriot who was arrested on a different charge earlier this year, police said on Thursday.

A three-year investigation revealed that the killing was carried out by two unknown individuals working on the suspect’s orders.

Both the victim and the 32-year-old ran rival drug peddling gangs and were apparently at odds over the control of the Exarchia area.

