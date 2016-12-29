No alcohol for drivers, say Greek coroners

Greek coroners are advising those driving during the holidays to abstain from alcohol altogether. Ahead of the New Year’s celebrations, the Hellenic Society of Forensic Medicine noted that local morgues are always filled with the bodies of young people at this time of year.



According to data compiled by the European Union, one in three deadly road accidents is due to alcohol consumption, the HSFM said.



A total of 5,591 car accidents were recorded in Greece in the first half of 2016, of which 347 led to 378 deaths. Greek traffic police recorded 14,030 violations due to intoxication.



For those wondering exactly how much alcohol a person could consume without their driving capabilities being affected, the answer was “none,” the society added.