Language testing to become digital

The Education Ministry is aiming to establish a system of online courses and examinations for students wishing to certify their foreign language skills through the Greek State Certificate of Language Proficiency (KPG).



While the ministry wants KPG to compete with similar international certification programs, it is also hoping to encourage Greek families to have more faith in the public school system – as opposed to private coaching schools – as regards their children’s education.



According to ministry figures, families spend an estimated 700 million euros annually on foreign language lessons for their children.



The ministry was expected to table a bill aimed at establishing the KPG examination through an international system known as computer adaptive language testing.



The KPG certificate is expected to be issued for languages also taught at Greek universities, namely English, French, German, Italian, Spanish and Turkish.