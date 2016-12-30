Useless procedure

The procedure of submitting a declaration of wealth, known as “pothen esches,” is yet another version of hypocritical populism.



There is no doubt Greece needs an independent body to inspect whether people who are managing public money have become wealthy by illegal means.



In civilized countries, the state appoints special bodies to carry out this mission. In Greece, the process falls prey to the sensationalist meat grinder.



Those wishing to get even do so with manifested cynicism. Those who get rich off the radar are indifferent. Meanwhile, many people suffer for years for no particular reason.



The issue of corruption has never been solved through the pothen esches.