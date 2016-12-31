Nearly 11,000 refugees, migrants stranded on northern Aegean islands

The number of refugees and migrants stranded on northern Aegean islands reached 10,938 people on Saturday, according to figures released by Greek police on the same day, state news agency ANA-MPA reported.



According to the report, the figure referred to refugees and migrants who had applied for asylum but whose applications had not been processed.



The data released showed 5,551 migrants and refugees were stranded on Lesvos, 3,517 on Chios and 1,870 on Samos.



Meanwhile, a zero influx of migrants was recorded from Thursday morning to Saturday, due to bad weather conditions in the area, the report added.