Over 100 migrant arrivals recorded on Greek islands in 24 hours

A total of 112 migrants and refugees landed on Greek shores in the first 24 hours of the new year, with 46 arriving on the eastern Aegean island of Chios and another 66 on Samos.

According to the ANA-MPA news agency, 25 Syrians, 12 Algerians, four Nigerians, two Palestinians and one each from Iraq, Cameroon and Yemen, landed on the shores of Chios between Sunday and Monday morning.

On Samos, the arrivals were reported as being 46 Syrian nationals, 12 Iraqis, five Afghans, and one each from Tunisia, Bangladesh and the Dominican Republic.