Greek PM extends condolences to families of Istanbul nightclub attack

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of an attack at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul on January 1.

“Sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the heinous terrorist attack in Istanbul. The Greek people stand in solidarity to the people of Turkey in these difficult times. We must increase our cooperation so that 2017 is a year of peace and security,” Tsipras tweeted on Sunday.

The Greek premier had earlier expressed his condolences to Turkey’s Ambassador to Greece Yasar Cevik.

On Monday, Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack which was carried out by gunman and has so far claimed the lives of 39 people. According to Turkish authorities the suspect was still at large.