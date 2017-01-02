Greek Police sends team to Rio to be briefed over envoy’s murder

The Greek Police (ELAS) on Monday confirmed that it has sent a team to Brazil to be briefed by authorities there on the progress of an investigation into the murder of Greek Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis.

The two homicide investigators and the head of Europol’s Greece desk traveled to Rio de Janeiro on New Year’s Eve to meet with the officers heading the investigation into the killing of the Greek envoy. They will then draft their own report, which will be submitted to judicial authorities in Greece.

Brazilian authorities on Sunday said they have arrested Amiridis’s Brazilian wife, Francoise, aged 40, and a 29-year-old police officer who is said to have been the woman’s lover and is suspected of murdering the envoy on her behalf. They also said that both suspects have confessed to the crime after initially denying any involvement.

Amiridis, 59, went missing last Monday and a body believed to be his was found four days later in a burnt-out car. Brazilian investigators believe he was stabbed to death in the couple’s holiday home in Nova Iguacu, a city north of Rio, and then burned in the car to destroy forensic evidence.

A cousin of the suspected police officer allegedly told investigators that Francoise offered him money to act as a lookout during the killing.