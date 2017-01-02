Four drunken revelers arrested in Patra on booze run

Four young men were arrested in the western port town of Patra after breaking into a bar on New Year’s Day and trying to make off with bottles of liquor.

The youths were spotted by locals breaking into the bar at around 9 a.m. on Sunday morning after having apparently gotten through their New Year’s alcohol supply and looking for a top-up.

Police caught them red-handed as they were trying to sneak off with their loot and took them into custody, charging them with attempted robbery.