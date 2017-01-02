NEWS |

 
NEWS

Four drunken revelers arrested in Patra on booze run

TAGS: Crime

Four young men were arrested in the western port town of Patra after breaking into a bar on New Year’s Day and trying to make off with bottles of liquor.

The youths were spotted by locals breaking into the bar at around 9 a.m. on Sunday morning after having apparently gotten through their New Year’s alcohol supply and looking for a top-up.

Police caught them red-handed as they were trying to sneak off with their loot and took them into custody, charging them with attempted robbery.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.