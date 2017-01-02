Search for Greek bank rescue fund CEO ongoing

Greece’s HFSF bank rescue fund is seeking new applications for the role of chief executive after two previous candidates turned down the job because they feared it could be short-term.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund said the term of the new CEO will be renewable but cannot run beyond the end of June 2020.

The two candidates previously chosen by a selection panel had opted out because the initial term ran only until next June.

New applicants have until January 22 to put their names forward.

