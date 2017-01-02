Court to rule on Turkish officers' extradition next week

The Supreme Court is next week set to rule on a set of appeals against deportation by eight Turkish officers who sought asylum in Greece after July’s failed coup in Turkey.

Last week, lawyers representing the Turkish officers asked for the appeals to be heard jointly, a request that was rejected by Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou.

Instead, the court’s criminal section will hold three hearings next week – on January 10, 11 and 13 – to consider the appeals.

Also pending at the Supreme Court are appeals by the officers against three decisions by the Council of Appeals Court Judges which called for three of the five servicemen to be deported.

The lawyers representing the Turkish officers have argued that their clients have no chance of a fair trial in Turkey and face the risk of torture or even death.