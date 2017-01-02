Unions clash with mayors over contract workers

Citing a lack of funds, several local authorities are refusing to extend the contracts of cleaning staff at municipalities, drawing a vehement response from the union representing municipal workers, which called them stooges of the Central Union of Greek Municipalities (KEDE).

It also accused KEDE of pushing for the abolition of the pertinent legislation regarding contract workers.

“If the government wants us to extend the contracts of workers then it should give us money,” Corinth Mayor Alexandros Pnevmatikos told Kathimerini on Monday.

However, in a statement, KEDE urged mayors to approve the contract extensions, saying it was the government and Parliament’s responsibility to ensure the funds.