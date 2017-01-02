Christmas Factory – Extension | Athens | To January 4

The Christmas Factory is now welcoming children and adults for festive funs ranging from activities and workshops to games and gastronomy at the Technopolis cultural complex in downtown Athens through Wednesday, January 4, following an extension. The Christmas Factory’s doors open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and the 5.50-euro admission ticket includes various free events. For more information on events, visit www.thechristmasfactory.gr.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, tel 210.346.1589