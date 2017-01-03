Fresh cold snap expected across Greece from Thursday

A fresh wave of cold weather is expected to grip Greece from Thursday after a brief respite this week, with meteorologists forecasting temperatures as low as -5 Celsius in the capital’s northern suburbs over the weekend.

A cold snap over the holidays blanketed many parts of the country in snow, including a brief dusting in downtown Athens, which rarely sees temperatures dropping to the 0-Celsius mark or below.

Icy conditions also led to the closure of roads on Attica’s mountains, as well as in the highlands of northern Greece and the Peloponnese, though an uptick in temperatures from Monday helped traffic circulation return to normal in most parts on Tuesday.

The national weather service (HNMS), however, said on Tuesday that it is expecting temperatures to drop anew on Thursday and Friday, bringing fresh snow that will not be restricted to high altitudes in many parts of the country.

For Athens, the HNMS said the capital’s residents should brace for temperatures as low as -5 Celsius on the weekend in the northern suburbs and at higher altitudes, warning of the possibility of snow in the city center.