Zakynthos man remanded over uncle’s murder

A 43-year-old man from the Ionian island of Zakynthos is expected to be transferred to the Greek capital’s high-security Korydallos Prison this week after answering to murder charges on Tuesday.

The man was remanded in pretrial custody after his testimony to a prosecutor, in which he denied bludgeoning his 63-year-old uncle to death on December 30.

The suspect, however, confirmed ownership of the baseball bat that is believed to be the murder weapon and was found in a cluster bushes near his home. He had also allegedly posted a photograph on his Facebook page that showed him holding the bat a few days prior to the murder and told authorities that he had gotten into an argument with his uncle over money on the day of the killing.

Investigators said that a search of the suspect’s home turned up a pair of shoes drenched in blood, which are currently being processed for forensic evidence.

The post-mortem of the 63-year-old’s body revealed that he died of head injuries sustained from repeated blows to the head with a blunt object.