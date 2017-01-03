Protopsalti & Korkolis | Athens | January 6, 7, 13 & 14

Singer Alkistis Protopsalti and pianist-songwriter Stefanos Korkolis have added another four shows to their residency at the Gazarte Roof Stage. The two artists are now set to perform at the venue on January 6, 7, 13 and 14. Admission ranges from 10 to 33 euros (advance bookings) and 13 to 36 euros (for tickets purchased at the door). Admission does not include drinks.

Gazarte Roof Stage, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.345.2277, www.gazarte.gr