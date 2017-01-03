Athens Ferris wheel comes down

Work began Tuesday on the dismantling of a Ferris wheel installed at Syntagma Square which authorities have deemed not to meet the necessary safety regulations. The City of Athens said that the private company which set up the wheel did not supply the necessary safety certificates. The firm said it had asked for an extension to produce all the necessary documents but its request was turned down by municipal authorities. The affair, described in the local media as a debacle, led to the resignation of the official responsible for the city’s cultural affairs. [Giorgos Kontarinis/Eurokinissi]