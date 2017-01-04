A difficult affair

The government’s inefficiency when it comes to exercising its administrative functions is now obvious, as is made apparent on an almost daily basis.



This is the case even when the coalition attempts to implement its own, erroneous policies.



A typical example of the kind of inefficiency plaguing the administration is the measures regarding service invoices for the self-employed, which require a new explanatory circular in order for people to understand exactly what will apply.



Another example is tax inspections, when, clearly, the existing mechanisms do not suffice.



What is obvious is that overtaxation, in combination with the aforementioned administrative inability and an overall vagueness, makes daily life, perhaps even mere survival in this country, a particularly difficult affair for the average person.