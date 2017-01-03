The new Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) has started operating even though various issues are still outstanding and with deficits that add up to more than 1 billion euros, as the fund that has absorbed all social security funds has not only been bequeathed 4.2 million worker-members and 2.6 million pensioners, but also the problems and the obstacles of the past.

Labor and Social Security Minister Effie Achtsioglou promised on Tuesday that some of the numerous and tough problems, such as the delays in the issue of explanatory circulars for various employee cases, will be tackled in the coming days.

Other matters, such as the completion of EFKA’s organizational chart and the issue of a presidential decree regarding the single regulation on benefits, will apparently be delayed further. Until then, all the offices of the social security funds to be abolished (IKA, OAEE, NAT etc) will continue to operate, but under the EFKA logo.

Achtsioglou and her deputy, Tasos Petropoulos, told a press conference that all outstanding pensions from previous years will have been issued by the end of 2017, and that from now on, the issue of new pensions will take place within three months of retirement.

