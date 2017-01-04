Woman killed in Piraeus apartment fire

A 60-year-old woman was killed on Wednesday in an apartment fire in the port city of Piraeus near Athens, the Greek fire service said.

The fire on the first-floor flat of 35 Frangiadon Street spread quickly, as it appears that the 60-year-old resident was a hoarder and had amassed a large volume of rubbish in her apartment.

Six other tenants in the block were evacuated, as 15 firefighters in six trucks tried to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.