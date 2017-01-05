Soccer stadium gets green light

The Central Council for Architecture (KESA), which operates under the auspices of the Environment Ministry, has given the green light for the construction of AEK’s new soccer stadium to go ahead in the northern Athens suburb of Nea Philadelphia as long as some changes are made to the design.



Kathimerini understands that the decision was taken a few days ago after the council held three sessions to discuss the matter. KESA decided that the height of the stadium has to be reduced by two meters and some of the Byzantine-style elements of the design removed so that it can blend in better in the area, a neighborhood settled by Greek refugees from Asia Minor in the 1920s.



Some locals had objected to the construction of the stadium, which borders a large park. The Nea Philadelphia-Halkidona Municipality also opposed it but is expected to approve the construction following KESA’s decision.