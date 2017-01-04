Andros struggles to limit pollution from shipwreck

Efforts to prevent the sea around Andros being polluted after a cargo vessel ran aground off the Cycladic island on December 24 are facing difficulty due to stormy weather in the area.



Strong winds forced the Cabrera, which was sailing to Finland, onto rocks on the northern coast of Andros just before Christmas. It was carrying 3,400 tons of ferronickel. All nine crew members were rescued but subsequent rough weather has led to the vessel sinking and efforts to contain the pollution being hampered.



The ship is estimated to still contain around 20 tons of fuel and attempts to contain any slicks using protective nets have been disrupted due to high winds. A team of 35 people has been tasked with cleaning the coast near the ship but it is expected that conditions will worsen in the coming days.