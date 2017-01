Italy’s innovative DJ, producer, remixer and nu jazz creator Nicola Conte comes to Athens for two performances at the Trianon Cinema Theater on Thursday, January 5, and Friday, January 6. Joining him on stage are his group of musicians and vocalist Charlotte Wassy. Admission ranges from 30 to 20 euros. Starts at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.viva.gr.

Trianon Cinema Theater, 21 Kodringtonos & Patission, tel 210.821.5469