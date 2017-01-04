‘Wise men’ of labor reform targeted by arsonists

Properties linked to members of the so-called committee of wise men that drew up a list of proposals regarding labor market reform, one of the key topics in negotiations between Greece and its lenders, have been targeted by arsonists.

An incendiary device, including a jerry can filled with a flammable liquid, was placed outside the office of lawyer Dimitris Bourlos in central Athens early on Wednesday.

The device went off shortly before 4 a.m. but the fire was put out by residents of the Exarchia apartment block where the office is located.

At 6.15 a.m., a device comprising four cooking gas canisters exploded outside the Center for European Constitutional Law on nearby Acadimias Street in downtown Athens.

Firefighters had to help four people out of the building as the fire spread inside.



A day earlier, there was an arson attack on the home of Efrosini Kouskouna, who heads the National Actuarial Authority and was a member of the committee of wise men.

Speaking in fall 2015, Bourlos suggested that some of the experts on the panel had received death threats.

A week later, another committee member – Anna Ligomenou – received a bullet in the post. In February last year, Bourlos’s office was attacked by self-styled anarchists. They damaged computers and printers.