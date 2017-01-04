Busy week for FM Kotzias ahead of Geneva summit

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias (left) and United Nations Special Adviser on Cyprus Espen Barth Eide (right) met in Athens Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in the island’s reunification talks ahead of the crucial summit in Geneva next week. Kotzias said he excluded the possibility of failure at the January 12 summit. He will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York Friday. Meanwhile, rival leaders on Cyprus held talks yesterday and agreed to meet again on Sunday before the summit. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]