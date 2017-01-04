A lack of foresight

When dealing with issues related to politics or the economy, foresight is a quality of inestimable value.



It is also a quality that the SYRIZA-Independent Greeks government clearly does not have in its arsenal.



The large increase in the price of all kinds of fuel – including gasoline, which has reached almost 2 euros per liter – is clear proof of this.



Obviously, government officials thought that the cost of fuel would remain at low levels. But now that it has started to head north, in combination with the imposition of higher taxes and an increase in value-added tax, they are flummoxed.



The worst aspect of this state of affairs, though, is that the residents of Greece’s islands are the ones who have been left to pick up the – inflated – bill.