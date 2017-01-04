ATHEX: Minor growth for main index

The benchmark of the Greek bourse continued its ascent for a fifth consecutive day on Wednesday in what proved to be a session of mixed fortunes as blue chips edged higher while the majority of stocks ended in the red. On the positive side, the daily turnover, having dipped recently to a record low, is also on the rise and approached the 50-million-euro mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 657.54 points, adding 0.14 percent to Tuesday’s 656.61 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.23 percent to close at 1,773.84 points. Mid-caps fell 0.36 percent and small-caps 4.18 percent.

Bank stocks were not in favor on Wednesday, as their index dropped 0.93 percent. Eurobank lost 2.79 percent, National declined 2.60 percent and Piraeus slumped 2.23 percent, although Alpha advanced 1.54 percent.



Grivalia Properties outperformed, rising 4.68 percent, and GEK Terna grew 2.17 percent. Public Power Corporation contracted 1.67 percent and Viohalco decreased 1.47 percent.

In total 44 stocks posted gains, 53 sustained losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 46.1 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 42.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rose 0.06 percent to close at 66.57 points.