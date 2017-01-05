Fugitive Revolutionary Struggle member arrested in southern Athens

Pola Roupa, a fugitive member of the Revolutionary Struggle terrorist group and partner of convicted militant Nikos Maziotis was arrested early on Thursday, authorities announced.



According to initial reports, Roupa was detained in an apartment located in Ilioupoli, southern Athens, where she was residing with her child. She did not resist arrest, police said. A 25-year-old woman was also arrested for assisting Roupa.



Authorities were expected to carry out a large-scale investigation of the apartment on Thursday.