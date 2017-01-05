NEWS |

 
NEWS

Fugitive Revolutionary Struggle member arrested in southern Athens

TAGS: Terrorism

Pola Roupa, a fugitive member of the Revolutionary Struggle terrorist group and partner of convicted militant Nikos Maziotis was arrested early on Thursday, authorities announced.

According to initial reports, Roupa was detained in an apartment located in Ilioupoli, southern Athens, where she was residing with her child. She did not resist arrest, police said. A 25-year-old woman was also arrested for assisting Roupa.

Authorities were expected to carry out a large-scale investigation of the apartment on Thursday.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.