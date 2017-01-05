Three sought for bishop's murder in 2012

Police are seeking three foreign nationals in connection to the murder of former bishop Eleftherios Katsaitis whose body was found in his home in central Athens on Epiphany in 2012. Authorities said they were searching for three Afghan nationals in connection to the crime.



The cleric, who was gagged, is believed to have died of asphyxiation. Officers had found no signs of forced entry at the victim's home and believed that the priest knew his assailants.



Reports suggested that following the murder of the 83-year-old cleric, the suspects left Greece and traveled to other European countries. Greek authorities were expecting European warrants to be issued for their arrest.