Tsipras to discuss Cyprus with Pavlopoulos ahead of Geneva summit

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was expected to meet with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing Cyprus issue ahead of a crucial summit meeting in Geneva on January 12. The meeting is set to take place at the Presidential Mansion at 1 p.m.



Meanwhile, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias on Thursday met with Alan Duncan, UK’s Minister of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, to discuss the Cyprus reunification talks. Prior to the meeting, Kotzias spoke to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu over the phone. Kotzias and Cavusoglu are expected to meet in New York on Friday.