Hirings announced for 1,666 hospital positions
Greece’s Supreme Council for Personnel Selection (ASEP) has announced the hiring of 1,666 people for full-time employment in public hospitals, including positions for nursing staff, pharmacists, chemists, biochemists, midwives and psychologists, among other specialties.
Those interested were expected to submit online applications starting on January 17. The application deadline expires on January 31.