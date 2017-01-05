NEWS |

 
NEWS

Hirings announced for 1,666 hospital positions

TAGS: Health

Greece’s Supreme Council for Personnel Selection (ASEP) has announced the hiring of 1,666 people for full-time employment in public hospitals, including positions for nursing staff, pharmacists, chemists, biochemists, midwives and psychologists, among other specialties.

Those interested were expected to submit online applications starting on January 17. The application deadline expires on January 31.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.