Weapons cache discovered in Alimos following Roupa arrest

Pola Roupa is seen following her arrest in Athens on Thursday.

Greek authorities discovered a cache of weapons in a garage in Alimos, southern Athens, on Thursday, following the arrest of Pola Roupa, 48, a fugitive member of Revolutionary Struggle terrorist group, earlier in the day.

Roupa, who was arrested in an apartment in Ilioupoli, had been on the run since 2014, and was believed to be involved in several attacks orchestrated by the group.

She is the partner of convicted militant and fellow Revolutionary Struggle member Nikos Maziotis.