French Airs | Athens | January 8

Mezzo-soprano Amalia Avloniti and baritone Kostis Mavrogenis perform works by 19th and 20th French composers at the Greek National Opera’s Olympia Theater Foyer on Sunday, January 8. The evening’s program includes songs penned by Erik Satie and Maurice Ravel, among others. The singers will be accompanied by pianist Dimitris Vezyroglou. The recital starts at 6 p.m. and admission costs 5 euros.

Olympia Theater, 59-61 Academias, tel 210.366.2100, www.nationalopera.gr