The Panormou and Syngrou/Fix metro stations in Athens will be closed at the weekend due to work to install turnstiles at entry points.

Trains running through will not stop at the stations.

As part of the effort to crack down on fare dodgers, the Athens transport authority, OASA, is moving ahead with its installation of turnstiles at metro and ISAP stations.

For information on weekend routes, call OASA on 11185 or visit the webpage www.oasa.gr.