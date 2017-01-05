Police solve four-year-old murder of cleric

Police said on Thursday they have solved the murder of an 83-year-old bishop in his home in Aghios Panteleimonas, central Athens, four years ago.

According to the result of the investigation, Bishop Eleftherios of Nyssa was murdered by two Afghan nationals, both aged 21, and a 46-year-old Iranian.

Police confirmed that one of the suspects had fled Greece to another European Union member-state, while the other two were in the process of searching for passports in a bid to leave the country, but it was not clear if they had managed to do so.

An investigative magistrate has issued arrest warrants for all three and has begun procedures to issue European arrest warrants.

Eleftherios died from asphyxiation after the culprits, whose motive police said was robbery, stuffed his mouth with a cloth.