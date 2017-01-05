More shelters from cold offered to homeless over weekend

Three central Athens metro stations – Omonia, Monastiraki and Metaxourgeio – are to stay open on the weekend to host homeless people as temperatures are forecast to plummet again.

Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis, who ordered stations to open last weekend for the same reason, said the measure would be extended again if necessary.

Also, City Hall is to operate heated venues in central Athens, Koukaki, Pangrati and other neighborhoods for homeless people to take refuge from the cold.

According to meteorologists, a high-pressure system from Siberia is to sweep across Greece, bringing freezing temperatures and snow to many parts of the country, including the capital.