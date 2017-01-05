Supreme Court reopens cases relating to self-proclaimed billionaire Sorras

Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou on Thursday ordered the reopening of all case files relating to the activities of Artemis Sorras, the self-proclaimed billionaire and leader of nationalist political grouping Convention of Greeks.

Most of the case files relate to calls by Sorras’s organization for Greeks not to pay their dues to the state and social insurance funds.

Meanwhile Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis forwarded to the Supreme Court a 2013 decision by an Athens misdemeanors court that cleared Sorras of charges of spreading false information relating to claims that he had access to billions of dollars to help Greece emerge from its economic crisis.

The affair fueled a sharp exchange between the government and New Democracy.

Kontonis said the opposition party had “surpassed every level of political ridiculousness” by blaming the government for a “phenomenon” that, it said, emerged during the reign of the previous conservative-led coalition.