Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras holds a child during an event at an ice-skating rink in Thessaloniki’s Helexpo Center, on Thursday. The event was organized by the ministries of Migration and Macedonia-Thrace for children staying at 12 refugee and migrant centers in the Thessaloniki region. Tsipras was joined by Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas, who told reporters on Thursday that the majority of new arrivals are economic migrants rather than refugees. [ANA-MPA/Pixel]