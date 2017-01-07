The Red Line | Athens | January 12 - February 4

The Art Zone 42 gallery in Athens is hosting “The Red Line” from January 12 to February 4, in which 34 Greek artists explore the idea of the Red String of Fate, a Chinese belief that the gods tie an invisible red string around the ankles of people who are destined to meet, through paintings, sculptures and photographs. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m., and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Art Zone 42, 42 Vassileos Constantinou, tel 210.725.9549, www.artzone42.gr