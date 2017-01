The ERT Symphony Orchestra will perform works by Bedrich Smetana, Robert Schumann, Franz Schubert, Hector Berlioz and Nikos Christodoulou, who will also conduct, at the Athens Concert Hall on Monday, January 9. The ensemble will be joined by baritone Dimitris Tiliakos. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m. Admission is set at 10 euros (5 euros reduced).

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000, www.megaron.gr