Man, 68, found dead off Marathonas beach
The Marathonas coast guard was investigating the incident over the weekend, while a postmortem examination was expected to provide more information regarding the man’s death.
A 68-year-old man was found unconscious in the sea off Marathonas beach on Saturday, local authorities announced.
An EKAB ambulance transferred the victim to the Nea Makri Health Center, where medical staff pronounced him dead.
